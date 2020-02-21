The 1A semifinals begin at 11 a.m. with No. 1-seeded Breck School on the ice at 1:30 p.m. Top 2A seed Edina plays the second game of the evening session at 8:30 p.m. Click below for a link to the video and more.



Title games will be played Saturday afternoon and evening.

The video is provided by 45tv.com Click here to watch.

Today's schedule:

11 a.m.: Warroad vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

1:30 p.m.: Breck School vs. Rochester Lourdes

6 p.m.: Minnetonka vs. Andover

8:30 p.m.: Edina vs. Maple Grove

For a link to the Class 2A consolation games (from PrepSpotlight TV) and the state gymnastics tournament, click here.

In-game updates, game stories and more tournament coverage are on our girls' hockey hub.

Our high school Live Blog, with tournament photos and other high school sports news, is here.

Our recap of Thursday's 2A quarterfinals is here.

Listen to our tournament preview podcast:

Read our profile of Metro Player of the Year, Olivia Mobley of Breck School: