In a desperate attempt to get into field goal range with 10 seconds left, Case Keenum hit Stefon Diggs in Saints territory. But instead of going out of bounds after making a leaping grab, Diggs turned up the sideline, past a diving Marcus Williams tackle and into Vikings history with a 61-yard touchdown that gave Minnesota a 29-24 win over the New Orleans Saints as time expired.
