In an extensive interview with Stadium, Courtney Smith talked about the allegations of domestic violence that led to the firing on her ex-husband, Zach Smith, as an Ohio State assistant and the university placing head coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Mejia was sharp for five innings on Wednesday
Adalberto Mejia was effective on Wednesday in a game in which the team ended up losing 2-0
Twins
Twins bats go silent; loss drops them 10 games behind Cleveland
The Twins, shut out for the fifth time this season, mustered only five hits against Carlos Carrasco and Chaska native Brad Hand.
Twins
Buxton shut down by wrist again. Is he done for the season?
Center fielder Byron Buxton was placed on the disabled list at Class AAA Rochester on Wednesday because of a continuing issue with his left wrist.
Golf
Wie withdraws from Women's British Open with hand injury
Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the Women's British Open midway through her first round because of a hand injury.
Vikings
Eagles hold back Carson Wentz for 3rd straight practice
Carson Wentz is trusting the process.