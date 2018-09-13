Five months after a bus crash that killed 16 people who played for or were associated with the Humbolt Broncos junior hockey team, the players returned to the ice Wednesday night.

“We know that, while the darkness is much less, it will never truly leave us as it holds the love that we have left for those who are no longer with us and those who have been impacted by this tragedy,” former Broncos president Kevin Garinger said. “But we will forever cherish their memories and honor their legacy and, as hard as it has been, we have and will continue to move forward with them and because of them.”

You can watch the pregame ceremony here: