Saturday's games start at 9 a.m. with a pair of 1A games and run through the evening, with St. Thomas Academy playing Elk River in 5A.
Click here for live video for PrepSpotlight TV.
Here's today's schedule of games.
9 a.m.: BOLD vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley (1A)
11:30 a.m.: Ada-Borup vs. Blooming Prairie (1A)
2 p.m.: Dassel-Cokato vs. Annandale (3A)
4:30 p.m.: Jackson County Central vs. Pierz (3A)
7 p.m.: Elk River vs. St. Thomas Academy (5A)
Game times are approximate and often run behind schedule.
Game updates, preview stories, statistics and more available on our high school football hub.
There's social media, photos, links to video and more on our high school live blog.
