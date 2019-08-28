On Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sat down for an interview with Star Tribune editorial writer Patricia Lopez on the Star Tribune Stage at the Minnesota State Fair. Topics included opioids, disparities, wage theft, and the role of the attorney general. To watch, click here.

On Saturday at the fair, Lopez interviewed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Topics included leadership and relationships, technology in state government, clean energy, and executive powers. Segments of that discussion are available here, here and here.

Other interviews we plan during the course of the State Fair, subject to unexpected changes:

• Thursday, Aug. 29: U.S. Sen. Tina Smith at 10 a.m., U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota’s Second Congressional District at 11 a.m., and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota’s Third Congressional District at 1 p.m., and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer at 2 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 30: Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka at 10 a.m., and University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel at 3 p.m.

These interviews are being collected on Star Tribune Opinion’s Twitter feed: @StribOpinion.