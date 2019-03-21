Iowa starts the day playing Cincinnati at 11:15 a.m. and North Dakota State plays No. 1 overall seed Duke tonight. If you're not near a TV, here's how to keep up with all of today's games.



You can get access to watching the all of games by clicking here.

Here's the game schedule on Sirius satellite radio and on XM radio

Play-by-play and in-game box scores: Click here.

NCAA tournament brackets are here

Complete Twin Cities weekend sports listings are here.

