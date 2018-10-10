Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler confirmed in an ESPN interview earlier reports that he returned to practice Wednesday and yelled at several key stakeholders -- including head coach Tom Thibodeau and young players Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

"I think that I was honest," Butler said. "Was I brutally honest? Yes. But I think that’s the problem, everybody is so scared to be honest with one another."

You can watch a clip of Butler's interview here: