History was made Saturday night at the Maturi Pavilion, when Champlin Park's Chaney Neu wowed the crowd by executing the first perfect 10 in state gymnastics history.
Click here to have a look (video courtesy of PrepSpotlight)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Hyman scores twice, Maple Leafs rally to beat Canadiens 6-3
Zach Hyman scored two goals in the final 1:50 of the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs erased an early 3-0 deficit and beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Saturday night.
Sports
English qualifier Evans upsets Isner in Delray Beach semis
English qualifier Daniel Evans upset second-seeded John Isner 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Delray Beach Open final.
Wolves
Love scores season-high 32 as Cavs beat Grizzlies 112-107
Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, Cedi Osman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 112-107 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Jim Boeheim returns to Syracuse bench after fatal accident
When it was over and the last of the deafening cheers of the record Carrier Dome crowd had stopped, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim forgot about basketball for a poignant moment.
Wolves
Pistons reach 7th in East, top reeling Heat 119-96
Ish Smith scored 22 points off the bench, Langston Galloway added 15 points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and the Detroit Pistons moved into seventh place in the Eastern Conference by downing the Miami Heat 119-96 on Saturday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.