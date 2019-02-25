Champlin Park sophomore Chaney Neu scored a perfect 10 on the vault at the state gymnastics meet on Saturday, the first one ever in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota State High School League.
If you haven't seen it, take a look:
“In my 25 years in high school gymnastics, I’ve never seen that,” Champlin Park coach Jon Wynia said. “There were some of the old-timers who’ve been here for 40 years who were thanking me. They said they’d always hoped to see a 10 but they didn’t think they ever would.”
To read more about Neu's vault, reporter Jim Paulsen's story is here.
