History was made Saturday night at the Maturi Pavilion, when Champlin Park's Chaney Neu wowed the crowd by executing the first perfect 10 in state gymnastics history.
Click here to have a look (video courtesy of PrepSpotlight)
Watch Champlin Park's Chaney Neu score a perfect 10 on the vault
