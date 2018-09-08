Some plays were meant to be broken. In this case, Alexandria's Matthew Carlsen on Friday night made ESPN's SportsCenter with a broken-play-turned-touchdown early in the fourth quarter against Sartell.
Alexandria Echo Press editor Eric Morken caught the wild third-down play on camera and the folks in Bristol took note.
Just like they drew it up. #SCtop10 ��— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2018
(via @echo_sports) pic.twitter.com/CgZrboWRv5
That play cut Sartell's lead to 16-14. Alexandria's Zach Wosepka capped a memorable night for the Cardinals when his 32-yard field goal with under 2 minutes to play put Alexandria ahead 17-16.
It's only Week 2 of the prep season. What more will we see before November?
