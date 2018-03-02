More from Star Tribune
APNewsBreak: Questions surround Trump's 1st wall contract
A tiny Nebraska startup awarded the first border wall construction project under President Donald Trump is the offshoot of a construction firm that was sued repeatedly for failing to pay subcontractors and accused in a 2016 government audit of shady billing practices.
National
Delta CEO: 'Not taking sides' in gun debate; Ga. tax break lost
Delta Air Lines showed no signs Friday of backing away from a decision to cancel discounts for the National Rifle Association, despite a revenge move by state leaders that deprived the airline of a significant tax break.
National
Police investigating lawmaker over friendly texts to teen
Police are investigating a Connecticut legislator who is accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl.
Business
APNewsBreak: US utilities find water pollution at ash sites
Major utilities have found evidence of groundwater contamination at coal-burning power plants across the U.S. where landfills and man-made ponds have been used for decades as dumping grounds for coal ash, according to data released by plant owners under a Friday deadline.
National
Colorado House eyes expelling member accused of harassment
Colorado lawmakers debated Friday whether to expel a Democratic representative accused of sexually harassing five women, with one of his accusers — a fellow legislator — pleading for a "yes" vote based on abuse of power.