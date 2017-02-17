Call it a February heat wave. Temperatures in the 60s on Friday are likely to earn the Twin Cities a place in the weather record books, and unprecedented midwinter warmth will keep the mercury above the freezing mark right through next Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Under sun-drenched skies, Friday's high is predicted to reach 65 degrees in the metro area. If that happens, it will smash the record for the warmest high temperature for Feb. 17, which was 55 degrees in 1981.

Record high temperatures also are in jeopardy of falling Sunday and Monday, making it feel a lot more like April than February, the weather service said.

As the Minnesota Golf Show takes place indoors Friday through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center, duffers who want to take swings outdoors can limber up at three Minneapolis golf courses. Driving ranges at Columbia, Gross and Hiawatha courses will open at 10 a.m. Friday and remain open each day until dusk through Monday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said.

The Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids opened its driving range last month.

Jacket-ditching temperatures of 60 degrees in February are rare. There have only been four days on record when the temperature has reached 60 degrees or warmer in the second month of the year: 1896, 1921, 1981 and 2000, according to the National Weather Service.

The earliest 60-degree temperature in the Twin Cities occurred on Feb. 15, 1921. In 1930 and 1981, the Twin Cities saw six consecutive days of readings of 50 degrees or higher, another record that may fall by the middle of next week.

The warmest temperature recorded this year was 48 degrees, on Monday, the Minnesota Climatology Office said.

With temperatures well above freezing, the DNR and law enforcement are reminding people that ice conditions near lake access points, shorelines and channels are quickly deteriorating. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office's Water Patrol is checking ice thickness on lakes and posting signs in areas with thin ice daily. If you see a thin ice sign, do not attempt to drive on the ice in that area, the water patrol said.

"Thankfully we have not had any injuries due to people or vehicles going through the ice this year," said Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek. "I want to stress the importance of ice safety; driving on the ice right now could be a life-threatening risk."

On Thursday, the ice castle in downtown Stillwater closed for the season.

"Although it seems Mother Nature wants to fast forward to spring, it has been an incredible season and we are so honored to have such awesome fans in this wonderful state," officials said in an announcement posted on the castle's Facebook page. "We appreciate your understanding and support as we have had to change our schedules because of the warmer temperatures."

Winter lovers, don't despair. March is the second snowiest month.