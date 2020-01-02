The Minnesota Gophers football team arrived back in the Twin Cities late Wednesday after triumphing over Auburn 31-24 to win the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

The team arrived at the Sun Country terminal at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport about 9:30 p.m., climbing down into the tarmac with the temperature in the 30s.

Winter weather or no, the team and its fans are likely to be warmed for a while by the big win. As of late Wednesday, there was no word on when a fan celebration might be held.

STAFF REPORT