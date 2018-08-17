PLAN 929-1044
Total finished sq. ft.: 1,645
Bed/bathrooms: 3/ 2
Stories: 1
Bonus space: 417 sq. ft.
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab
This charming Craftsman features a wide, welcoming porch and rustic trusses. The interior boasts an open layout with the living, dining and kitchen areas all connecting to one another. The vaulted great room is warmed by a fireplace. A spacious rear porch and patio provide ample space for entertaining family and friends. The master bath is appointed with dual sinks and walk-in closet. With two entrances into the study, this space can be converted into a third bedroom. Plenty of extra storage is included in the two-car garage. The bonus room allows for later expansion.
For information or to buy plans, contact ePlans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
