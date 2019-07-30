Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the top Republican in the state Legislature have talked about requiring lawmakers to follow the same open records laws that cover the rest of state government, although the GOP leader remains opposed.

The discussion was disclosed in a letter this week from Walz to Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, raising concerns about a new Senate Republican Caucus web page soliciting complaints from state employees. Walz argued that while he welcomes legislative oversight of state government, creating a party mechanism for reporting government waste, fraud or abuse would be a “departure from neutral investigatory principles.”

Walz’s letter, dated Monday, noted the governor’s interest in continuing the discussion about opening the Legislature to the Minnesota Data Practices Act to make the legislative process more transparent. It is an issue that came into sharp focus in May amid the closed-door budget negotiations between the governor and legislative leaders.

“Transparency is also [a] bipartisan issue,” Walz wrote. “That’s why I am grateful for your willingness to have an additional discussion about passing legislation next session subjecting the State Legislature to the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act (MGDPA).”

However, Senate Republican Caucus spokeswoman Rachel Aplikowski said that while Gazelka is open to discussing the topic, “He is not interested in making the Legislature subject to the Data Practices Act.”

The Legislature has long exempted itself from open government requirements, keeping the bulk of communications, records and other data hidden from the public.

Past attempts to make lawmakers’ dealings more transparent have seen little momentum over the years.

Lawmakers receive information from people about mental health, substance abuse, sexual assaults and other personal issues, said Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, who opposes opening the Legislature to the Data Practices Act. He said even having a conversation about that change would make constituents more hesitant to reach out to legislators.

“It sounds really good on a bumper sticker, but once you research it for 30 seconds you realize this is a horrible idea,” Garofalo said. “People have an expectation of confidentiality when they are reaching out to legislators with problems.”

The Minnesota Legislature is not alone among states in avoiding open government rules, and even Congress has exempted itself from the federal Freedom of Information Act.

But many other states, including Wisconsin, follow open meetings and open records law requirements.

Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, has made repeated unsuccessful attempts to get lobbyists to provide more information about the items they are talking to legislators about and has also pushed to make conference committee negotiations public.

A bill Marty introduced this session would require end-of-session budget negotiations between the governor and lawmakers to be open to the public. Those deliberations were largely done behind closed doors this year in a series of meetings with Walz, Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.

Walz’s letter to Gazelka indicated that they had talked about the state open records law, suggesting that the Legislature take up the idea when in convenes next February.

The bulk of the letter, however, was focused on the Senate Republican Caucus’s newly-created “state government employee whistleblower portal” that the Republicans posted on their website.

Walz called it “politically motivated” and asked the Republicans to remove the portal.

Both he and Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans raised concerns about the lack of laws or internal controls around the privacy and security of the comments submitted through the site.

The Senate Republicans’ website states comments shared through the portal will be confidential and people’s identity or the nature of what they wrote will not be disclosed unless they allow it.

“Your submission will NOT be public information, nor is it subject to the Minnesota Data Practices Act,” the website states.