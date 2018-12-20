Minnesota’s incoming governor, who made education a key piece of his campaign, on Thursday picked the people who will help execute that work.

Gov.-elect Tim Walz chose Mary Cathryn Ricker as the next commissioner of Minnesota Department of Education and Dennis Olson to lead the Office of Higher Education. He also announced Paul Schnell as the new Department of Corrections leader.

It was the second round of commissioner selections this week as Walz staffs up and prepares to take office Jan. 7. He has 23 cabinet members to hire, and has so far announced eight of them.

Schnell will take over the agency at a challenging time, following two recent prison attacks that killed two corrections employees and injured more than a dozen others. The union representing correction officers is pushing the Legislature to hire 327 more officers, and has said morale is low and many employees have left.

Schnell has been the Inver Grove Heights police chief for the past year and has taught at a number of schools, including Metropolitan State University and University of St. Thomas. He previously served as police chief in Maplewood and Hastings, after holding a variety of posts at the St. Paul Police Department.

He said corrections officer safety is imperative and he will work closely with union leaders to keep everyone safe. Members of the incoming administration said the announcement of education and corrections leaders together is intentional, as they aim to channel more young people into college and prevent them from entering the criminal justice system.

Walz, a former Mankato West High School teacher, frequently focused on education — from early childhood learning to higher education — as he campaigned across Minnesota.

He wants to expand pre-Kindergarten programming, invest more in schools and close the persistent achievement gap between students of color and white students. Walz has also proposed providing college students whose families make less than $125,000 annually with two years of free tuition at state schools.

Walz beamed as he announced Ricker’s new job. She is currently the executive vice president of the American Federation of Teachers. Before she was elected to the national position, Ricker was president of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers. She also serves on the governing board of the teacher’s union Education Minnesota.

There were four finalists for the Department of Education job, the other three were current or former school district superintendents.

Olson, the next higher education commissioner, is executive director of the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, where he works with state government and tribal elected leaders on issues effecting Native American communities. He brings a long history of working with tribal communities on education, including time as director of the Office of Indian Education at the Minnesota Department of Education and as commissioner of education for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

State law caps salaries for agency heads at $169,747, which is 133 percent of the governor’s salary of $127,629. Current agency head salaries are below the limit, ranging from about $120,000 to $155,000.