Minnesota is falling behind on upkeep of its college and university buildings, Gov. Tim Walz said Monday as he pitched $447 million in public borrowing that he said is critical to develop a strong workforce.

Walz was flanked by higher education leaders at Anoka-Ramsey Community College as he called for significant borrowing to sustain the state's tradition of strong higher education institutions.

"The insufficient space that we're seeing, the dated classrooms … put that leadership at risk. And these are simply things that can no longer be neglected," Walz told an audience gathered in a business and nursing building lecture hall that has a noisy heating and cooling system, a dated whiteboard and a distinct 1970s vibe.

The presentation was the third event in the Democratic governor's rollout of a public works borrowing plan that he will submit to the Legislature when it convenes next month. The final piece of the bonding package, which is expected to total roughly $2 billion, will be announced Wednesday.

The higher education portion of the plan includes $224.2 million for the University of Minnesota system and $263.7 million for the Minnesota State schools.

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and the leaders of several Minnesota State colleges praised Walz's proposal, stressing that they have been putting off projects and repairs for a long time.

"We're very committed to make the most of the resources that are made available us. But it's not sustainable and it will get harder and harder to maintain quality under existing conditions, especially when the University has a $4.8 billion deferred renewal need over 10 years, covering 30 million square feet of facility space," Gabel said.

The University asked for $200 million for general maintenance and replacement work, as well as $117.2 million for specific projects such as a new child development building. Walz's plan includes $125 million for general maintenance and repairs, and nearly $100 million for the other specific U projects.

It also includes many of the specific projects requested by Minnesota State schools — like renovations to the Anoka-Ramsey nursing facilities. The governor's proposal comes close to matching the $271.2 million total request from the state college and university system for campus improvements.

"If we are going to prepare our students we need to have the infrastructure to help them get where they want to be," Normandale Community College President Joyce Ester said. "From Vermilion Community College in Ely to Winona State, having a backlog of asset preservation needs is problematic."

Last year, Walz's proposed a $1.27 billion bonding measure that included $300 million for higher education, to be split between the University and Minnesota State systems. With Senate Republicans opposed to a borrowing measure last session, Walz's bonding push failed.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, reiterated Monday that he'd favor a final bonding bill that is closer in size to recent packages passed by the Legislature, which came to less than $1 billion.

"The closer it is to that number, the more support I have for it," Gazelka said. "[But] we are committed to working with the governor and the speaker to at the end of session actually pass a bonding bill. We want it to focus on wastewater infrastructure, we want it to focus on all of our higher ed buildings, we want it to focus on roads and bridges."