Minnesota has hired a consultant to evaluate the embattled Department of Human Services (DHS), including looking at options for breaking up the agency, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday.

“As my administration surfaces issues at the Department of Human Services that have been going on for years, we must dig deeper to find the root of these problems,” Walz said in a statement. “That is why we need an outside expert to take an independent look at DHS and recommend whether breaking up the agency would improve efficiency, increase accountability, and better serve Minnesotans.”

Ever since turmoil at the top of the agency began this summer, with a string of high-level resignations and unresignations, there have been calls to break up the large agency, which employs 7,300 workers, has an $18.5 billion budget and reaches more than 1 million Minnesotans through its health care, child care and other programs.

Many have asserted that the agency has become too big to manage, especially after revelations of improper payments and a Legislative Auditor report that found “troubling dysfunction” at the agency had caused nearly $30 million in overpayments to two Indian bands.

But a breakup has been suggested many times over the past decade, and even this year high-ranking DHS officials have said that it might make sense to split off the department’s Direct Care and Treatment division, which runs state hospitals and other facilities, including the state’s sex offender treatment program. That division employs 4,900 people.

Public Sector Consultants, based in Lansing, Mich., has been hired to begin the evaluation process. But its work will be the first step. By February of next year, it will develop the criteria, known as “scope of work,” that will be used to hire “prospective consultants seeking to conduct the review.”