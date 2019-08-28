Walmart is closing its store on University Avenue in St. Paul's Midway next month.

"The decision is based on several factors including the store's overall performance," Tiffany Wilson, a Walmart spokeswoman said in a statement.

The Walmart Supercenter slated to close is located at 1450 University Ave. W, near Allianz Field, the new soccer stadium. It is also near a Target and a Cub Foods.

The store will close September 20, with its pharmacy closing a week early on September 13. Prescriptions will be transferred to the Walmart store in Roseville unless customers make different arrangements with the pharmacy.

St. Paul also recently lost its Sears store as that retailer closed many stores around the Twin Cities, including at the Mall of America, and around the country following its bankruptcy last year.