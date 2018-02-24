Big-box bummer: Walmart shares fell 9 percent to $94.99 Tuesday after the retailer reported fourth-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations as its e-commerce sales in the U.S. slowed. The stock closed Friday at $92.89.

Fashionable exit: Gap stock dropped 4.9 percent to $31.65 Tuesday after the clothing chain said the CEO of the Gap brand will leave the company, noting Jeff Kirwan failed to achieve "the operational excellence and accelerated profit growth" that the company expected. The stock closed the week at $32.69.

In gear: Advance Auto Parts jumped 12.3 percent to $118.29 Wednesday after reporting better earnings than analysts were expecting and a comparable store sales slide that was less than expected. The stock closed Friday at $116.32.

Good data: Hewlett Packard Enterprise surged 11 percent, to $18.14 Friday after it had a strong fiscal first quarter and raised its estimates for the rest of the year.

Room to grow: Extra Space Storage climbed 5.3 percent to $85.05 Wednesday after its results came in ahead of forecasts. The stock closed the week at $86.60.

Rent this: Avis Budget Group shares jumped 13.7 percent, to $44.30 Thursday as it reported better than expected earnings as a rebound in rental rates bolstered revenue. Shares closed the week at $45.83.

Tuning out: Roku slumped 21.5 percent to $40.11 Thursday after the streaming device company's guidance disappointed analysts. The stock closed the week at $41.52.

news services