Digging into history

Whitewater State Park

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday

• Take in demonstrations, activities, guest presenters, and tours of former Civilian Conservation Corps and German prisoner of war camps. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Fall fun walk

Crow Wing State Park

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

• A series of walks (2-kilometer, 3K and 7K) are planned. Cost is $2. (1-218-825-3075; mndnr.gov/crowwing)

Understand wolves

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

2-3 p.m. Saturday

• Staff from the International Wolf Center will present on the animals and the challenges they face. (1-320-532-3269; mndnr.gov/millelacs)

Fast-flying falcons

Gooseberry Falls State Park

2-3:30 p.m. Saturday

• Jackie Fallon of Midwest Peregrine Society will talk about the species’ revival. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)

Fall colors hike

Savanna Portage State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

Discover hardwood forests and the glacial terrain. (1-218-426-3271; mndnr.gov/savanna)

Fall bird hike

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park

• Some birds have left for their southern wintering grounds, but many are just starting. Hike with a naturalist and look for birds using the Mississippi River flyway. Bring binoculars or borrow the park’s. This program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7790, threeriversparks.org)

Raptors up close

Lowry Nature Center

2-4 p.m. Sunday

• Meet natives of Minnesota and learn how they help teach about nature. Cameras welcome. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org).

Adapted demo day

1-4 p.m. Sunday

Fish Lake Regional Park

• Try adapted mountain bikes, kayaks, archery equipment and geocaching. Make s’mores by a campfire. Cost is $8. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)