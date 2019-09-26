Luther Seminary in St. Paul, class of 1932, decided to send out a search party to find lake property in northern Minnesota where it could gather in the summer for vacations.

Class members located lake property in Hubbard County on the southeast side of a beautiful lake and bought 60 acres for $1,400. This was the beginning of the “Preacher Lake” legend.

The list of cabin owners on this part of the lake reads like who’s-who in the Lutheran church. Although I’m a “PK” (preacher’s kid), my dad was not part of that experience. Still, I bought into this area and now feel connected to the cabin residents in this lakeside community. The poet Robert Bly lived here in earlier days. I built my cabin in 1983. My son and son-in-law helped finish the interior. It took 30 years to get the basement finished and carpet put down, but it is now a wonderful retreat for my wife and me, my kids, my grandkids and a great grandchild.

We added a three-season porch, a garage and covered entry over the years, and we now enjoy most of our summer at the cabin. There is one story associated with this legend: When the first nonclergy (a dentist, I think) bought property among the preachers, he was asked why would he do such a thing. His response: “I am hoping on Judgment Day to get caught in the updraft!”

My cabin is red, decorated with hearts throughout, and is named Hjerte Hytta — “Heart House” in Norwegian.

Doug Valen, Savage