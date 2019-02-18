Above: Pavel Pys, Curator, Walker Art Center, at the installation of artist Katharina Fritsch's ultramarine blue rooster, "Hahn/Cock," in May 2017 at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Photo: Glen Stubbe.

Walker Curator of Visual Arts Pavel Pyś is one of three judges for the arts nonprofit Artadia’s fourth annual Los Angeles awards, which offers L.A. artists cash ranging from $10,000-$25,000.

Together with Hammer Museum assistant curator Erin Christovale and Brooklyn-based artist Zina Saro-Wiwa, Pyś selected six finalists: Eddie Aparicio, Carmen Argote, Ron Athey, Diedrick Brackens, Gelare Khoshgozaran and Jennifer Moon. Two artists will receive $10,000 each. One lucky artist will score $25,000 through a partnership with L.A.’s Marciano Art Foundation, a new contemporary art space founded by French-born Marciano brothers who created the GUESS? brand.

Pyś recently curated a moving image exhibition at the Walker featuring the British artist and Turner Prize winner Elizabeth Price, which is currently on view. His next exhibition, The Body Electric, opens at the end of March.