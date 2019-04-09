3M Design unveiled a nature-inspired art tower dubbed “A Pinnacle of Reflection” Monday at Milan Design Week in Italy.
The installation was built with architect Matteo Thun & Partners using Maplewood-based 3M’s reflective films and other optical materials that are normally used inside energy-saving products.
3M officials said the installation was inspired by the rare blue morpho butterfly and designed to showcase 3M’s multilayered colorful film technology.
More from Star Tribune
Sports Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin of Minnesota seemed destined for glory. Why did she die by suicide?
More from Star Tribune
Sports Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin of Minnesota seemed destined for glory. Why did she die by suicide?
More from Star Tribune
Sports Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin of Minnesota seemed destined for glory. Why did she die by suicide?
More from Star Tribune
Sports Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin of Minnesota seemed destined for glory. Why did she die by suicide?
More from Star Tribune
Sports Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin of Minnesota seemed destined for glory. Why did she die by suicide?
More from Star Tribune
Sports Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin of Minnesota seemed destined for glory. Why did she die by suicide?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Walk-in kaleidoscope
3M Design unveiled a nature-inspired art tower dubbed “A Pinnacle of Reflection” Monday at Milan Design Week in Italy. The installation was built with architect…
Business
CVS to offer same-day prescription delivery via Target-owned Shipt
The service will be available at 6,000 stores.
East Metro
Minnesota says owner of Acqua, Meet Market restaurants underpaid sales, income taxes
A state investigator interviewed Close, and "he didn't know why he underreported the amount of tax collected," according to the charges.
Business
Piper Jaffray survey of teen shopping choices finds Amazon rules
Survey about shopping preferences for first time asks Gen Z about gender identification, interest in social issues.
Business
Medical robotics startup HistoSonics raises $54M
Startup HistoSonics raises $54M, plans to expand operations in Twin Cities.