3M Design unveiled a nature-inspired art tower dubbed “A Pinnacle of Reflection” Monday at Milan Design Week in Italy.

The installation was built with architect Matteo Thun & Partners using Maplewood-based 3M’s reflective films and other optical materials that are normally used inside energy-saving products.

3M officials said the installation was inspired by the rare blue morpho butterfly and designed to showcase 3M’s multilayered colorful film technology.