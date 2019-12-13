Waconia High School was dismissed Friday morning after a Snapchat threat resulted in a brief lockdown.

According to emergency dispatch audio, squad cars were called to the school “as soon as possible,” as the “school is going on lockdown for a second time.”

“A student here just got another snapchat video from another student saying to leave the high school now,” the dispatcher said.

Police ordered the nearby middle school locked down, and police surrounded the area.

At 11:45 a.m., buses lined up outside the schools as students prepared for dismissal.

“They should be reading a prepared statement on the loudspeaker here in just a little bit, so can prepare for some anxiety,” the dispatcher said.

STAFF REPORT