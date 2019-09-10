A Waconia woman driving west of the Twin Cities before dawn Tuesday was hit by a semitrailer truck and killed, authorities said.

The woman was identified by authorities as Candice J. Pederson, 67. The driver of the truck, 59-year-old William H. Brooks III, was not hurt.

The collision occurred about 6 a.m. on the southern edge of Plato at the intersection of Hwy. 212 and McLeod Avenue, according to the State Patrol. Plato is six miles east of Glencoe, in McLeod County.

According to the State Patrol, the truck was heading west on Hwy. 212 and had the right of way at the intersection when it struck the car traveling south on McLeod Avenue.