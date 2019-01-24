The Wabasso School District in southwestern Minnesota has called off classes for the next two days after more than 20 percent of the district’s student body has come down with the flu.

All classes, activities and practices have been canceled for Thursday and Friday after 74 students and nine staff members called in sick on Wednesday. That was up from 53 students who were out ill on Tuesday.

“Wabasso students and staff have been hit pretty hard by sickness lately,” said superintendent Wade McKittrick in a Facebook posting announcing the decision to close the school district about 2½ hours southwest of the metro area. “We have had several confirmed cases of influenza. To combat the large amount of illness and prevent further spread, ISD 640 will be closed on January 24 and January 25.”

Classes in the district serving Lucan, Seaforth, Vesta, Wanda, and Wabasso are set to resume on Monday. One of the canceled days will be made up on March 27 and an extra day will be added to the end of the school year, McKittrick said.

As of last Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported widespread influenza outbreak in the state.

Earlier this week, Allina Health began restricting visitors at its hospitals and clinics “to protect all patients, visitors and staff from influenza.”

Allina asks anybody who is sick and children under age 5 to refrain from visiting patients in its hospitals and clinics. Anybody with a sore throat will be asked to wear a mask when in buildings and visitors to birth centers and baby units will be screened for wellness, the hospital said.

Visitors and employees also are being told to wash their hands with antibacterial hand cleanser provided in its facilities.

Allina Health operates Abbott Northwestern (Minneapolis), Buffalo Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center, District One Hospital (Faribault), Mercy Hospital (Coon Rapids), Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus (Fridley), New Ulm Medical Center, Owatonna Hospital, Phillips Eye Institute (Minneapolis), Regina Hospital (Hastings), River Falls (Wisconsin) Area Hospital, St. Francis Regional Medical Center (Shakopee) and United Hospital (St. Paul).