Gallery: Vice President Mike Pence emerged from Air Force Two after arriving at the Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing Tuesday afternoon.

Gallery: Air Force Reservist Tech Sgt. Johnny Holliday tried to engage the crowd of guests waiting for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence while he performed for them on saxophones and trumpet at the Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing earlyTuesday evening.

Gallery: Guests waited for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at the Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing earlyTuesday evening.

Gallery: Children of guests who had greeted Vice President Mike Pence upon his arrival, including Colby Jorgenson of Delano, passed the time while waiting for their chance to tour Air Force Two, parked at the Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing.

Gallery: Guests posed for a photo with Air Force Two as a backdrop after Vice President Mike Pence departed from the Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing. Guests were given the opportunity to tour Air Force Two after the Vice President left the airport.

Gallery: Vice President Mike Pence departed from the airport after his arrival at Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing aboard Air Force Two, foreground.

Gallery: Vice President Mike Pence stood on the running board of his limo to wave goodbye to the supporters who welcomed him after his arrival at Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing.

Gallery: Supporters shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence after his arrival Tuesday at the Minnesota National Guard's 934th Airlift Wing.

Gallery: Vice President Mike Pence waved to the crowd of guests waiting to greet him at the Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing Tuesday afternoon.

Gallery: Vice President Mike Pence shook hands with one of the guests who had been waiting to greet him at the Minnesota National Guard - 934th Airlift Wing Tuesday afternoon.

Vice President Mike Pence is headed to the Minneapolis Convention Center Wednesday morning to raise money and rally state Republicans for the midterm elections this November.

The event, called "Tax Cuts to Put American First," begins at 9:30. Republican U.S. Reps. Erik Paulsen, Tom Emmer and Jason Lewis were scheduled to participate.

Fewer than 10 protesters gathered nearby in Peavey Plaza, most from the Indivisible group from the Third Congressional District represented by Paulsen. Karl Bunday, 59, from Minnetonka, is with the group, which formed in opposition to President Donald Trump's policies. Bunday said he wants Paulsen and Pence "to hold Donald Trump accountable."

Kris Miner, 52, Eden Prairie, said, "I'm concerned about the implications of the tax program." She voted twice for Paulsen because of economic issues, won't do so again."

National Republicans are paying close attention this year to Minnesota, which will feature two U.S. Senate races, as well as four competitive U.S. House contests that could determine control of Congress.

Republicans hope Pence will fire up the GOP base in President Donald Trump's first midterm election, in what figures to be a difficult political environment.

Randall Thom of Lakefield, in the red, white, and blue cowboy hat, pointed at Vice President Mike Pence after they shook hands at the Minnesota National Guard in 934th Airlift Wing Tuesday.

The opposition party has won congressional seats during five of the past six presidents' first terms, with the exception of President George W. Bush in 2002.

President Barack Obama's party suffered a landslide in 2010 that delivered control of the U.S. House to Republicans.

Republicans hope economic growth, low unemployment and fatter paychecks from the tax cut Trump signed last year will translate into votes in November.

They are also likely to enjoy a campaign cash advantage that Pence will add to during his time here.

Before Pence even arrived, DFL Chairman Ken Martin greeted him with a political attack: "Pence is descending on Minnesota to peddle the GOP's tax scam," Martin said in a statement. "This bill is Robin Hood in reverse. It takes from hardworking Minnesotans to give massive tax breaks to the wealthy."

Across from the convention center, protester Lynn Lundeberg, 60, Bloomington, said, "I'm just dismayed by the evil, by the meanness that I see coming from the White House." She met recently with Paulsen and asked him to protect the Mueller investigation by voting for legislation that would do so.

Ryan O'Brien, 30, a museum guide from Lake Elmo, was among the protesters but not a member of the Indivisible group. He's concerned about transgender ban for military, threats to PBS funding, other social stances from the Trump administration for which he blames Pence. "The time for silence is over."