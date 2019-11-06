St. Paul voters headed to the polls Tuesday to choose their City Council, including a potentially historic race for the open Sixth Ward seat.

The seat was open this year for the first time in more than two decades, after longtime Council Member Dan Bostrom abruptly announced his retirement in December. The candidates running to replace him represented a diverse range of backgrounds and viewpoints — of the six, five are people of color, three are women and three are from refugee families.

Fundraising front-runners Nelsie Yang and Terri Thao, both daughters of refugees, each stood to become the first female Hmong council member in St. Paul history.

All seven City Council seats were on the ranked-choice ballot, and every incumbent ran for re-election. All won the St. Paul DFL endorsement earlier this year.

Election Day came at a fraught moment for St. Paul, as leaders reckon with an increasing number of shooting deaths and a divisive referendum on the city’s year-old organized trash collection system. Every incumbent faced at least one challenger.

In the Sixth Ward, the candidates were Yang, Thao, Alexander Bourne, Greg Copeland and Danielle Swift.

Interim Sixth Ward council member Kassim Busuri was also on the ballot, despite pledging during the interim application process not to run for the East Side seat.

In the First Ward, second-term Council Member Dai Thao faced challengers Anika Bowie, Liz De La Torre and Abu Nayeem, who dubbed himself the “Frogtown Crusader.”

Second Ward Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who was running for a second term, faced challengers Sharon Anderson, Lindsay Ferris Martin, Bill Hosko and Helen Meyers.

In the Third Ward, Patty Hartmann challenged Council Member Chris Tolbert, who was seeking a third term.

Mitra Jalali Nelson, currently the youngest council member and the only renter on the council, sought her first full term Tuesday after winning a special election for the Fourth Ward seat in August 2018. Also running for the seat were Tarrence Robertson-Bayless and Chris Holbrook.

In the Fifth Ward, Council President Amy Brendmoen faced three challengers: Bob Blake, Jamie Hendricks and Suyapa Miranda. Brendmoen was seeking a third term.

In the Seventh Ward, Kartumu King, Mary Anne Quiroz and David Thom challenged first-term Council Member Jane Prince. The Sixth and Seventh wards encompass the city’s East Side, and the council members representing them often collaborate.

Council members serve four-year terms. The current term runs through the end of 2019.