Voter turnout doubled in St. Paul’s city elections Tuesday from four years ago, a change that local officials attribute to the organized trash referendum, voter outreach by a large field of candidates and enthusiasm heading into next year’s presidential race.

All seven council seats were on the ballot, and more than 54,000 people cast first-choice ballots in those contests, compared to fewer than 27,000 in 2015.

Turnout was up across Ramsey County, said interim elections manager David Triplett.

“In our experience, when there’s a ballot question or a bond issue, or in St. Paul where you had competitive races — we had a lot of candidates running for election — those are just really traditional drivers of turnout,” he said. “We had all the factors in Ramsey County.”

St. Paul Council President Amy Brendmoen, who won a third term Tuesday, attributed the uptick in part to ranked-choice voting and the number of candidates who ran for council seats — 28 total, compared to 18 in 2015 — as well as greater efforts to reach voters, particularly young people.

“Specifically for our campaign, we expanded our likely voter database just because we knew that the trash issue was going to be on people’s minds,” Brendmoen said. “We did deeper and more consistent outreach to people who don’t consistently vote in municipal elections.”

The referendum on the city’s year-old organized trash system drew attention — and first-time candidates — to the off-year election. Data from the Minnesota Secretary of State show hundreds more voters cast ballots on the trash question than in council races.

More than 60% of voters opted to uphold the existing trash system. “Yes” votes outnumbered “no” votes in all but the Seventh Ward on the city’s East Side.

“St. Paul voters have delivered a strong statement about the direction our city is heading,” Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement on Tuesday near midnight. “Message received.”

Beyond local ballot measures, Brendmoen and city DFL Chairman Garrison McMurtrey attributed Tuesday’s turnout to a general increase in voter engagement heading into the 2020 presidential race.

“In today’s political climate, it’s hard — especially if you’re a Democrat — to not feel determined and energized to show our values and to make sure that those values are prevalent, not only in the way we live our everyday lives but in regards to who we elect to office,” McMurtrey said. “With everything that’s happening on the national level, we know that these local races matter.”

The St. Paul DFL endorsed all six council incumbents seeking re-election, and five won their races Tuesday. First Ward Council Member Dai Thao failed to reach the 50% threshold needed to win; so did Nelsie Yang, a first-time candidate who led the race for the open Sixth Ward seat late Tuesday.

Second-choice votes will be calculated Friday morning, according to Ramsey County Elections.