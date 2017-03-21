Well, Minnesota, you have spoken.

Last week, we announced our Ultimate Beer Bracket and beer lovers’ ballots from Winona to Warroad poured in for Minnesota breweries, the large and the small, the trendy and the hidden gems.

At deadline on Sunday afternoon, our inbox was overflowing with more than 1,500 ballots naming 128 different brewhouses — and the makings of our extremely competitive 16-brewery field, which you can find inside.

But the fun is just beginning.

Now that the matchups are determined, you’ve got the opportunity to vote for each head-to-head all the way to the ultimate championship round.

Here are the rules:

- Readers can vote for any or all matchups.

- Voting is for one day only; the DEADLINE IS 11:59 p.m. ON WEDNESDAY, March 22.

- Voting for the Ale-ite Eight round will commence on Friday, March 24. Check back to startribune.com/beerbracket to vote on Friday.