Motorsports
Conor Daly gets tryout at Portland for 2020 IndyCar seat
Conor Daly landed one of the most coveted seats in IndyCar when Arrow Schmidt Peterson called for a substitute driver for Sunday's race at Portland International Raceway.
Sports
The Latest: No. 2 Barty rolls into US Open round of 16
The Latest on the U.S Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Vikings
Ex-Dolphins Hall of Fame center Jim Langer dies at 71
Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71.
Vikings
AP source: Bills trade center Bodine to Patriots
The New England Patriots have addressed a sudden need at center by acquiring Russell Bodine in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Friday.
Vikings
Minnesotan, Hall of Fame football player Jim Langer dies at 71
Langer, who ended his 12-year career with the Vikings in 1980 and 1981, was a four-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl winner.