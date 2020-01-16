VNN Sports, a high school sports communications software platform based in northern Minnesota, has raised a $3.7 million funding round led by NextWave capital with participation from Arsenal Ventures.

VNN recently acquired RallyAroundUs, which helps schools fundraise for their athletic programs through video storytelling and crowdsourcing.

CEO Rick Ehrman of Grand Rapids-based VNN, which has a Minneapolis office, previously worked for Sports Engine, a similar company focused on amateur sports that was sold to NBC Universal.

“In my time at Sports Engine, our investors and partners had a front-row seat to see the power of digitization in athletics, culminating in the consolidation of the club sport space around us and our acquisition by NBC Universal in 2016,” Ehrman said.

“Receiving financial votes of support from high-profile organizations like NextWave and Arsenal further validates our vision at VNN and allows us to continue expanding our platform…” he said in a prepared statement.

VNN plans to use the funds to expand its marketing, product development and build the foundation laid over the past 18 months, which includes six partnerships and the launch of a team-centric mobile application.

Romy Glazer, VNN’s marketing director, said: “Our goal is for every athletic director to have access to digital tools that make it easy to build, expand and promote those programs…whether improving attendance at games, increasing participation by student-athletes, raising money for teams…or simply creating opportunities for a community to rally around its young people.”

VNN said it has 10% of American high school athletic communities as partners in a platform that claims 19 million parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic professionals.