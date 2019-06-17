Visitation for former Gophers running star Gabriel Grunewald started at 10 a.m. today at the Basilica of St. Mary’s in Minneapolis, the start of a day of tributes and memorials.

Grunewald, 32, died on June 9 after a 10-year battle with cancer during which she kept running and competing.

The memorial service at the Basilica will start at noon with a private burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery. While the burial is progress, family members have invited those attending the memorial to change into running gear for a one-mile run on the cemetery’s bicycle path.

A celebration of Grunewald’s life is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Insight Brewing in Minneapolis.

Grunewald grew up in Perham, Minn., about 3½ hours northwest of the Twin Cities along U.S. Hwy. 10, and competed for the University of Minnesota as Gabriele Anderson. She was a fifth-year senior on the university’s track and field team when she was first diagnosed with cancer.

After surgery and radiation therapy, She returned to competition and finished second in the 1,500-meter run at the 2010 NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Grunewald finished fourth in the 1,500 at the 2012 Olympic trials, missing a spot in the London games by one position. She won the 2014 U.S. indoor championship in the 3,000 meters and finished 10th in that year’s world championships.

Her final racing season was in 2017, when she ran the 1,500 at the U.S. championships during an off week in her chemotherapy schedule.

Social media was a popular place for Grunewald’s friends and fans to congregate, offering thoughts and words of support. The hashtag #BraveLikeGabe became popular and was the name of a fundraising run around Como Lake in May.

“Running has truly been my refuge,” Grunewald wrote. “Being brave, for me, means not giving up on the things that make me feel alive.”