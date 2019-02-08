Photo originally published in 1968
Pop art star Andy Warhol made a stop in Minneapolis in the swinging ’60s to lead film workshops at the University of Minnesota. Of course, the visit wasn’t all work. Warhol attended a 1968 Valentine’s Day party thrown by art dealer and salon owner Gordon Locksley at his Minneapolis mansion.
According to a story in the Minneapolis Tribune, “Andy Warhol brought his special brand of societal schizophrenia to Minneapolis Wednesday, along with Viva, his reigning superstar, and Paul Morissey, a producer-spokesman for the Warhol movie-making machine.” The article went on to say the party was the hit of the trip.
