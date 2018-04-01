– Even before the record-tying three-point barrage in the first half Saturday, Villanova established its physical dominance early against Kansas.

With his team already up double digits less than five minutes into the game, forward Eric Paschall sent light blue-and-white-clad Nova fans leaping from their seats after an emphatic putback slam.

The biggest statement was first made in the paint.

Paschall and frontcourt mate Omari Spellman combined for 11 of Nova’s first 16 points. It didn’t seem fair then once the Wildcats tied the Final Four record for most threes in a game with 13 of their 18 — at halftime.

A lead that swelled to an 18-point margin at its peak in the first half only got bigger as the Wildcats got a step closer to their second national championship in three years with a 95-79 victory over the Jayhawks at the Alamodome.

Paschall finished with a team-high 24 points on 10-for-11 shooting, while Spellman had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Villanova (35-4), which will try to match NCAA title runs in 2016 and 1985.

An NCAA tournament that was arguably the most chaotic (especially on the left side of the bracket) ever had some normalcy restored when two No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four from the East and Midwest Regions.

Even the casual college basketball fan likely expected Kansas vs. Villanova to be a better game than even Monday’s final would be. Loyola-Chicago didn’t beat Michigan. So two power conferences will be represented to decide it all.

But it’s hard to believe these Wildcats can be stopped.

Comparisons to the 2016 national championship team aren’t completely fair, especially since this team is such a juggernaut offensively. Coach Jay Wright’s squad that previously cut down the nets is remembered for the game-winning three-pointer by Kris Jenkins against North Carolina but it was better defensively than this year.

Kansas (31-8) prided itself on having the best three-point shooting percentage left in the NCAA tournament (40.3 percent), but it got schooled from long range by a team that shoots a lot more.

Villanova had 44 three-pointers combined in its first three NCAA tournament wins against Radford, Alabama and West Virginia. That number dropped to 4-for-24 in the Elite Eight vs. Texas Tech, but the Wildcats used a 20-rebound advantage to still pull off a convincing 12-point victory.

They proved they don’t need to shoot well to win. The Cats can be lights out when they want to.

In the first half, Donte DiVincenzo and Paschall nailed consecutive three-pointers to give Villanova a 22-4 lead at the 13-minute mark. Kansas allowed its Big East opponent to shoot 51.5 percent in the first half, but the Cats were 13-for-26 from three.

The Jayhawks got a lift from 7-footer Udoka Azubuike to get to the Final Four, but the big man from Nigeria was lifted Saturday. Azubuike had a huge block to start the second half, but Paschall getting the offensive board and nailing a jumper for a 50-34 lead summed up the night.

Villanova’s national player of the year Jalen Brunson didn’t win the battle of All-American guards against Devonte Graham in the scoring column. Neither did Mikal Bridges against Malik Newman. Graham and Newman outscored them 44-28.

But Brunson and Bridges didn’t have to outshine their Kansas counterparts individually to have an overwhelming edge between the two teams since they had lots of help from their supporting cast.

The Wildcats, who shot 55 percent from the field, had six players score in double figures Saturday.