Sunday: 3:25 p.m. at Soldier Field (Ch. 4, 100.3-FM, 1130-AM)

ABOUT THE BEARS

• Chicago (2-1) jumped out to a 28-0 lead at Washington on Monday night thanks to three second-quarter touchdown passes from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who found receiver Taylor Gabriel for all three scores, and won 31-15.

• Chicago’s No. 1 scoring defense from last season has carried over well under new coordinator Chuck Pagano, who has overseen the NFL’s No. 3 scoring defense (13 ppg) through three games.

• Only one NFL edge defender — Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith — has more quarterback pressures than the Bears’ Khalil Mack (20) so far this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Mack’s 20 pressures are tied with the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter and the Saints’ Cameron Jordan.

• The Bears’ offseason search for a new kicker landed on Eddy Pineiro, the 24-year-old Florida product who has made five of six field-goal attempts and all five extra-point kicks this season.

PLAYER SPEAK | QB Mitchell Trubisky

•The third-year former first-round pick, is averaging only 193 passing yards per game; he’s averaged only 159 passing yards in four starts against the Vikings.

• Trubisky isn’t running as much as he used to with only one first down on five carries in three games. He ran for 29 first downs on 68 carries in 14 starts last season.

• Bears coach Matt Nagy on Trubisky: “He’s growing right now within this offense. We came out of the gates struggling a little bit the first two weeks, but we feel we’re getting a little bit better. We’re all staying patient as an offense.”

• Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on whether he’s seeing Trubisky run less this season: “Not usually against us.”

•Chicago had the ninth-ranked scoring offense (26.3 ppg) last season. The Bears have dipped this season, averaging 16.7 points in three games.

COACH SPEAK | Matt Nagy

• Nagy is in his second NFL season as Bears head coach with a 14-5 record (0-1 in playoffs).

• The longtime Andy Reid assistant and ex-Chiefs offensive coordinator oversaw the surge to the NFC North title behind a much-improved offense last season.

• On facing the Vikings defense: “Their head coach, in coach Zimmer, has what I got to believe is the most consecutive starts with players on a defense. That’s a credit to what they’ve done there. They play fast. They play physical. They play confident and when they get you in third down, you better have a plan.”

• On having former Vikings coach Brad Childress as a Bears assistant coach: “Brad’s one of the closest mentors I have other than coach Reid. They’re great people. They’re people that care tremendously about others and have the knowledge of how to handle head coaching stuff.”

ANDREW KRAMMER