We’re exactly 10 days out from the date Vikings’ rookies, quarterbacks and select others report to training camp in Mankato, followed by the first full practice on July 27.

Players are squeezing in final precious days of work and play — or both in the case of Stefon Diggs, who is in London promoting the team’s game there October 29 against the Browns and the league’s presence in the U.K.

But there is also time for some playful competitive banter and those at the social media keyboards of the Vikings and Redskins are taking advantage. What may have started out as a completely innocent tweet from the Redskins prompted an hilarious clap-back from the Vikings…and away it went.

It started with the Redskins tweeting a photo of receivers Jamison Crowder and Terrelle Pryor posing for a photo after a workout with the Vikings’ recent Ring of Honor inductee, Randy Moss.

The Vikings’ response was like a late-game interception.

To which, the Redskins could only shake their head.

They can put this to rest until Nov. 12 when the Vikings travel to Washington.

