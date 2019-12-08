There is no doubt that the Vikings should win today. They’re the superior team, and their strength this season has been getting off to fast starts against mediocre teams at U.S. Bank Stadium.

I won’t tell you how they can or should win, because those things are self-evident. I’ll tell you about the four players who could ruin their day if they Vikings aren’t careful.

Three of those players are Lions receivers. Detroit is putting out another mediocre product, but their receivers cause matchup problems, and the Vikings’ secondary remains a mystery.

Kenny Golladay is a big, physical receiver who can catch the ball in traffic, get open deep and run after the catch.

Marvin Jones remains a dangerous and underrated receiver, and he caught four touchdown passes against the Vikings last time they met.

Danny Amendola plays the modern role of smallish slot receiver well, and can be annoying effective.

The other player the Vikings have to worry about? Kyle Sloter.

Yup. Kyle Sloter.

Not to be paranoid, but wouldn’t it be a Viking-like result if Sloter, as the Lions’ new backup quarterback, came back to haunt them?

I do expect the Vikings to win, but this does have the markings of a classic trap game: The Vikings lost in emotional fashion against a physical team in Seattle on Monday night, didn’t land until Tuesday morning, then had to pretend they were worried about another bad Lions team.

My silly pick: Vikings 22, Lions 15.

Unless Sloter throws a touchdown pass to Jones on the last play of the game.

