Not a great homecoming

Frank Ragnow is a rookie Lions guard. The 22-year-old from Chanhassen played at Arkansas and was the Lions' first-round pick (20th overall). After his team gave up 10 sacks to the Vikings on Sunday, Ragnow said, "It felt like we got outplayed. We let the momentum overtake us. We have to get that momentum swing back, and we were unable to do that."

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings C Pat Elflein vs. Lions DT Damon Harrison

WHO WON?

The 355-pound Harrison, picked up in a trade with the Giants, and led Detroit with six tackles, but Elflein and Co. paved the way for 128 rushing yards.

Harrison

PLAY OF THE GAME

REAL HOME COOKING

Dalvin Cook (33) returned to the Vikings lineup after hamstring injury and set up a second-quarter touchdown with a 70-yard run on first-and-10 from his own 25. Safety Glover Quin (27) tracked down Cook at the Detroit 5.

THE QUOTE

"It goes to show when you have 11 men on one accord, good things can happen."

— Dalvin Cook