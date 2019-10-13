Thanks to a balanced attack featuring three touchdowns from Stefon Diggs and 35 rushing attempts, the Vikings on Sunday improved to 4-2 on the season with a thorough 38-20 victory over the Eagles. Following the game, several Vikings players and coach Mike Zimmer met with the media.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (05:34): Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in Minnesota's 38-20 win over Philadelphia.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (03:59): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says the offense protected quarterback Kirk Cousins well so he could make plays that enabled Minnesota to overcome the Eagles.

Video (05:02): Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs had three touchdowns in Minnesota's 38-20 win over Philadelphia, and after a couple of controversial weeks with trade rumors circulating and being seemingly dissatisfied with the offense, he seemed more comfortable than ever.

Video (05:01): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was pleased with Minnesota's performance on both sides of the ball in their 38-20 win over Philadelphia.