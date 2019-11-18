After the Vikings' dramatic comeback victory Sunday over the Denver Broncos, coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins and other Vikings players met with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (02:57): Even though they won, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he will use the Denver game as an example in the future that Minnesota can't afford to come out slow in the first half of any football game, no matter who they're playing.
VideoVideo (04:40): Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says quarterback Kirk Cousins deserves more credit, especially after leading Minnesota to win against Denver after going down by 20 points at halftime on Sunday.
Tom Baker for Star Tribune
VideoVideo (07:32): After going into halftime with a 20-point deficit, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says Minnesota had to turn things around and credits the defense for holding Denver to only three points in the second half, enabling them to win 27-23 over the Broncos.
VideoVideo (04:47): Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph scored the go ahead touchdown in Minnesota's comeback win over the Broncos.
VideoVideo (03:28): Running back Dalvin Cook is now the eighth player in Vikings history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.
VideoVideo (00:58): After Denver executed plays Minnesota hadn't seen before in the first half, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter says they needed to regroup after the first half on defense in order to overcome a 20-point deficit and hold the Broncos in the second half to win the game 27-23.