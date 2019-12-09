Sunday's 20-7 victory over Detroit kept the Vikings' record at home clean for the season, and moved Minnesota to 9-4 with three games remaining. Afterward, players and coaches met with the media to discuss the game and the road ahead.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (06:32): Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins echoed his team's acknowledgement of the outstanding play of the defense in their win over Detroit, saying they didn't want to underestimate the Lions in Week 14.

Video (02:37): Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was happy with the way his team responded in a short week after losing to Seattle to get the win over Detroit, projecting them to 9-4 and remaining undefeated at home.

Video (03:18): Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says that ever since he's come to Minnesota that they've relied on their defense, with Sunday's win over Detroit being no exception.

Video (03:58): With three sacks against Detroit, defensive end Danielle Hunter credits his teammates for allowing him to have an outstanding game.