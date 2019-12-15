The Star Tribune surveyed 283 fans who said they had attended at least one Vikings road game this season. Here is a recap of the results:

29 (10.2%): Fans who got free tickets

18 (6.4%): Fans who spent an average of under $100 on tickets

86 (30.4%): Spent between $101 and $200

86 (30.4%): Spent between $201 and $300

29 (10.2%): Spent between $301 and $400

21 (7.4%): Spent $401 or more

14 (4.9%): Unsure/did not specify

Most popular destinations:

Nov. 3 at Chiefs: 113 fans

Nov. 10 at Cowboys: 61

Dec. 15 at Chargers: 51

Oct. 6 at Giants: 34

Sept. 15 at Packers: 30

Dec. 2 at Seahawks: 24

Sept. 29 at Bears: 19

Oct. 20 at Lions: 13

Aug. 9 at Saints (preseason): 4

Aug. 29 at Bills (preseason): 1

SECONDARY MARKETS CHANGING VIKINGS HOME GAMES, TOO

According to StubHub, 60% of fans who buy tickets for Vikings home games on the site are from outside Minnesota. That puts the Vikings 12th in the league. Below are the five teams that have had the highest out-of-state demand in 2019:

1. Washington Redskins 95%

2. New Orleans Saints 75%

3. Tennessee Titans 73%

4. Kansas City Chiefs 72%

5. Green Bay Packers 70%

(Based on percent of tickets bought outside the state where the venue is located)