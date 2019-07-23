Vikings training camp
Where: Twin Cities Orthopedics Training Center, Eagan
When: Rookies and select players, including quarterbacks, begin today; first practice with all veterans is Friday
Practice schedule
Today: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-3:30 p.m. practice
Wednesday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-3:30 p.m. practice
Thursday: 9-10:30 a.m. practice
Friday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Saturday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Sunday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Monday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Tuesday: day off
July 31: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 1: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 2: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 3: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 7:30-9:30 p.m. practice
Aug. 4: day off
Aug. 5: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 6: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 7: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 8: day off
Aug. 9: preseason game in New Orleans
Aug. 10: day off
Aug. 11: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 12: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 13: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 14: day off
Aug. 15: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Aug. 16: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice
Fan info
Tickets: Tickets must be reserved on vikings.com/trainingcamp with daily attendance capped at 5,000. The 4,000 general admission tickets are free, and there are 1,000 reserved seats ($15-$20) are also available, as are digital parking passes. There is no tailgating.
Autographs: Available for fans 18 and under after practices at the TCO Stadium concourse.
Address: 2600 Vikings Circle, Eagan, 55121. Follow signage.