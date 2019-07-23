Vikings training camp

Where: Twin Cities Orthopedics Training Center, Eagan

When: Rookies and select players, including quarterbacks, begin today; first practice with all veterans is Friday

Practice schedule

Today: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-3:30 p.m. practice

Wednesday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-3:30 p.m. practice

Thursday: 9-10:30 a.m. practice

Friday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Saturday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Sunday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Monday: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Tuesday: day off

July 31: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 1: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 2: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 3: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 7:30-9:30 p.m. practice

Aug. 4: day off

Aug. 5: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 6: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 7: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 8: day off

Aug. 9: preseason game in New Orleans

Aug. 10: day off

Aug. 11: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 12: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 13: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 14: day off

Aug. 15: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Aug. 16: 9-10 a.m. walk-through, 2-4:15 p.m. practice

Fan info

Tickets: Tickets must be reserved on vikings.com/trainingcamp with daily attendance capped at 5,000. The 4,000 general admission tickets are free, and there are 1,000 reserved seats ($15-$20) are also available, as are digital parking passes. There is no tailgating.

Autographs: Available for fans 18 and under after practices at the TCO Stadium concourse.

Address: 2600 Vikings Circle, Eagan, 55121. Follow signage.