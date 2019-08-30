The Vikings traded guard Danny Isidora to the Miami Dolphins on Friday for a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Isidora, 25, was a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Miami. He played in 21 games over the past two seasons for the Vikings, with three starts.

The Vikings, and all NFL teams, must cut from 90 players to 53 by Saturday at 3 p.m.