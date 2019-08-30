The Vikings traded guard Danny Isidora to the Miami Dolphins on Friday for a 2020 seventh-round pick.
Isidora, 25, was a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Miami. He played in 21 games over the past two seasons for the Vikings, with three starts.
The Vikings, and all NFL teams, must cut from 90 players to 53 by Saturday at 3 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
NHL informs union it won't terminate labor deal
Citing what it called momentum from a sustained period of labor peace, the NHL said Friday it has informed the NHL Players' Association it will…
Twins
Coroner: Angels' Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from a toxic mix of the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone along with alcohol in an accidental overdose, a medical examiner in Texas said in a report released Friday.
Twins
Kepler, Sano return to Twins lineup against Tigers
The Twins are six away from tying the major league home run mark of 267, set last year by the Yankees. Max Kepler and Miguel Sano, who missed Thursday's game, are back for the start of the holiday weekend series.
Sports
NDSU vs. Butler at Target Field -- here's what to know
Twins ballpark hosting football again3 p.m., Saturday, North Dakota State vs. Butler, streamed on ESPN Plus, AM-1440 in the Twin CitiesBison are retooling againNDSU: Quite…
Sports
The Latest: Coco and Caty win 1st match in US Open doubles
The Latest on the U.S Open tennis tournament (all times local):