The Seattle Seahawks — as much a nemesis as the Vikings have had outside their own division in the Mike Zimmer era — are Minnesota’s only preseason opponent to make a return appearance on its 2019 regular-season schedule.

When the two teams meet again at CenturyLink Field in December, they’ll square off in a Monday night game that could bring both high stakes and compelling subplots, nearly a year after the Monday night loss that spelled the end of John DeFilippo’s brief tenure as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator and dealt a serious blow to their playoff chances.

Their meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 2 of the preseason Sunday night, though, felt like a decaffeinated precursor to the regular season, as both teams largely stuck to tried-and-true offensive concepts while their starters were in the game. The Vikings beat the Seahawks 25-19 after preseason cult hero Kyle Sloter led a pair of touchdown drives and Sean Mannion shook off a pick-six for a second-quarter touchdown throw to Irv Smith.

After coach Mike Zimmer harped on the 13 penalties the Vikings committed in their preseason opener in New Orleans, they had just one in the first half Sunday night (Kyle Rudolph’s clipping penalty on the team’s second drive). But though officials threw fewer flags than they did in the Vikings’ first preseason game, they played no less significant a role Sunday night.

Two plays after officials ruled Alexander Mattison had been stopped before he fumbled, nullifying a would-be Seahawks touchdown, Kirk Cousins fired deep for Adam Thielen from a clean pocket, hitting him for 34 yards for the second time this preseason. The play stood after officials denied the Seahawks’ challenge that Thielen had pushed off on Shaquill Griffin, and on the next play, Cousins’ long throw to Thielen drew a 45-yard pass interference penalty on Tre Flowers that the Seahawks didn’t challenge. It put the Vikings at Seattle’s 6, before Rudolph’s clipping penalty eventually moved them out of the red zone and led to a Dan Bailey field goal.

In two drives, the Vikings’ first-team offense gained 89 yards on 18 plays, netting another 30 in penalties on the Seahawks. Cousins, who wasn’t sacked for the second consecutive game, went 6-for-8 for 68 yards. His biggest issues of the night came at the end of the Vikings’ first drive, when he threw too high for Mattison on a screen pass after the running back released from the backfield without chipping one of the two defenders bearing down on the quarterback. On the next play, Cousins and Garrett Bradbury had a bad exchange that resulted in a loss of 4 yards, and the quarterback was leveled on a third-down incompletion.

Vikings running back Mike Boone ran for 45 yards before being stopped by Seahawks’ linebacker Mychal Kendricks during the second quarter Sunday night.

The Vikings’ first-team defense, playing largely with its base package on the field in two series against the Seahawks’ offensive starters, faced a unique — albeit familiar — test in quarterback Russell Wilson. The five-time Pro Bowler has five wins in as many regular-season and playoff games against the Vikings in his career, and employed the kind of misdirection and mobility he’s used to post a regular-season passer rating of 118.6 against Minnesota.

Wilson went 6-for-9 for 82 yards, connecting with Jaron Brown for 33 and 19 yards and finding Tyler Lockett for 16. But while Sunday night provided a reminder of what they’ll have to contend with in December, the Vikings’ defense stopped the Seahawks on their first drive, though, when Wilson threw too high for Brown on third down, and held Seattle to a field goal at the end of a 65-yard drive.

Mannion, who took over for Cousins on the Vikings’ third drive, had a third-down throw for Chad Beebe intercepted and returned 88 yards for a touchdown after the receiver stopped his route and DeShawn Snead waited in the spot where Mannion expected Beebe to be. But the backup quarterback came back on the next drive, hitting Mike Boone with a defender in his face for 45 yards on a nice catch-and-run, and found Smith for a touchdown on a curl route before halftime.