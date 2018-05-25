The biggest concern about the Vikings going into 2018 is their offensive line and its ability to protect $84 million QB Kirk Cousins.

On this front, there actually was a welcome development (if indeed it stays that way) in OTAs. Our Andrew Krammer reported that Mike Remmers was working as the first team right tackle, with Riley Reiff at left tackle.

That's contrary to the Vikings alignment in the playoffs, when Remmers slid to guard and Rashod Hill started at tackle. That did not go well. Hopefully that's a permanent change. Hill should be the swing tackle while second-round pick Brian O'Neill develops.

However if the Vikings had an inkling they were going to go in this direction, it really makes their decision not to be more aggressive in upgrading at guard in the offseason even more curious.

